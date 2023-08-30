Short Interest in Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Expands By 19.5%

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Towa Pharmaceutical Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TWAPF opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35.

Get Towa Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Towa Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Towa Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Towa Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells ethical drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates in Japan. The company provides its products in the therapeutic areas of digestive system, nervous system, and allergic diseases, as well as vitamins, antibiotics, and oncology products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.