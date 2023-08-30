Short Interest in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Drops By 23.4%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

USNZY opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

