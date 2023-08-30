Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Drops By 19.4%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,075,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VSBGF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VSBLTY Groupe Technologies
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to Capitalize on Netflix’s Accelerating Recovery
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 5 Undervalued Stocks To Secure Your High Yield Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.