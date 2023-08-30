Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Drops By 19.4%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,075,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSBGF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

