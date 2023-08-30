Short Interest in Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Grows By 23.1%

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Westwing Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS WTWGF opened at C$6.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.47. Westwing Group has a 1 year low of C$6.38 and a 1 year high of C$8.36.
Westwing Group Company Profile
