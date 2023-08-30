Short Interest in Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Grows By 23.1%

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Westwing Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS WTWGF opened at C$6.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.47. Westwing Group has a 1 year low of C$6.38 and a 1 year high of C$8.36.

Westwing Group Company Profile

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

