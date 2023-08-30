Siacoin Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $157.27 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,114.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00247354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.00787857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.07 or 0.00523944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00059343 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00119580 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,959,745,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,936,351,116 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

