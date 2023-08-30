Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Short Interest Update

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,600 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 31st total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $4,382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,975,851 shares in the company, valued at $43,290,895.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $4,382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,975,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,290,895.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,987,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $91,712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,297,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,850,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $7,116,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $11,214,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKWD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.21. 30,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $210.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

