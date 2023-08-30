Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up 4.7% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.
In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 634,791 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $155.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,412. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.63 and a 200 day moving average of $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $203.62.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
