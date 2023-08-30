Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Trading Down 2.8%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 55,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 198,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHCO shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 11,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $63,558.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,963.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 109,191 shares of company stock valued at $611,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

