Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Short Interest Up 28.7% in August

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the July 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Sony Group by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.44. 90,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,291. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

