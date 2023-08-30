Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Short Interest Up 28.7% in August

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the July 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Sony Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Sony Group by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.
Sony Group Stock Performance
SONY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.44. 90,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,291. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Sony Group
Sony Group Company Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sony Group
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- How to Capitalize on Netflix’s Accelerating Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.