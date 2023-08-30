Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,753,671 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 679,680 shares.The stock last traded at $22.43 and had previously closed at $22.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -160.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $835,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,209,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,013,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,700 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 286,537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

