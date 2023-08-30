SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 0.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 71,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 288,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 255,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock remained flat at $92.47 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,586,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,521,284. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $94.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.43.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

