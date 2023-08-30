SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.00. 53,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,047. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.