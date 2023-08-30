SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 365,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 751% from the previous session’s volume of 42,940 shares.The stock last traded at $34.13 and had previously closed at $33.91.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $506.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.