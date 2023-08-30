Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF) Short Interest Up 41.8% in August

Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the July 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sph Reit Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sph Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sph Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.