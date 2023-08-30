Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR) Short Interest Up 42.3% in August

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

SVIIR remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

