Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 463,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $45,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after acquiring an additional 108,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.21. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

