Status (SNT) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market cap of $84.67 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014513 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,172.29 or 1.00211927 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,675,191 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,675,190.879934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02219541 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $3,575,790.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

