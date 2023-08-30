Steem Achieves Market Cap of $70.31 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $70.31 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,114.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00247354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.00787857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.07 or 0.00523944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00059343 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00119580 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 442,563,398 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.