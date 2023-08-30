Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Short Interest Update

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,500 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the July 31st total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.91. 282,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Further Reading

