STF Management LP Buys New Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

STF Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $43,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $452,306.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 203,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,057.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $1,565,939.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,033,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $452,306.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,233,057.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,476 shares of company stock worth $62,014,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $264.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

