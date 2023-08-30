STF Management LP Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

STF Management LP grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 425.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,008,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after buying an additional 5,674,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $31,127,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 9,408.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 7,576,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,217,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIRI. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,054.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

