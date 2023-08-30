STF Management LP Has $321,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

STF Management LP increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.27. The company had a trading volume of 304,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,047. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.