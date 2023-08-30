STF Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,220 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

STF Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,220 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in eBay by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after buying an additional 3,889,380 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $124,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 11,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $113,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,701 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in eBay by 153.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,512,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,393 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,586 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,053 shares of company stock valued at $397,940 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. 1,111,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,581. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

