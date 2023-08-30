Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,543 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical volume of 2,490 call options.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,946. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $63.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,861,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,750,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

