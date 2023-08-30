Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,517 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average daily volume of 1,761 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UUUU. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UUUU

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of UUUU stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. 1,058,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,308. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 278.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $173,517.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,612.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Fuels news, VP Curtis Moore sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,168.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $173,517.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,612.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,486 shares of company stock valued at $499,290. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 259.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.