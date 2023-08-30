Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires 121 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $539.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $485.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.82. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.