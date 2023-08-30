Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires 470 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $162.17. 195,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,603. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $167.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.56.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.