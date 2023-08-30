Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.71. 8,841,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,806,602. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

