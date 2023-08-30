Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys 368 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after buying an additional 2,586,742 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,610,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $581,842,000 after buying an additional 1,300,484 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $548,550,000 after buying an additional 1,298,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Coinbase Global stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $83.66. 7,692,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,605,957. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $140,058.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $140,058.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,235 shares of company stock valued at $27,246,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

