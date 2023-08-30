Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $228.04. 261,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,632. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $335.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

