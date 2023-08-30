Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $878,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CME Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,304,000 after acquiring an additional 486,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,431,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after acquiring an additional 774,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,002,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,511,000 after purchasing an additional 420,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.23. The stock had a trading volume of 389,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $209.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.11.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.