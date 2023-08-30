Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Increases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,140 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for approximately 0.4% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SEA by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SEA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,684 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $37.52. 3,635,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,415. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $88.84.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

