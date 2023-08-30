Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in FedEx by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after buying an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,835. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.43 and a 200-day moving average of $233.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

