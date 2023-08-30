Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New $266,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,221,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,456,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

