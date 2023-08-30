Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 6.8% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned about 0.12% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $106,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after purchasing an additional 94,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $858,070,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,769,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.04.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.73. 1,448,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.18 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.30.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

