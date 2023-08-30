Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 6,439,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,819 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.82. 2,414,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,060. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.