Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 1,804 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 0.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,043,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,099,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,265,000 after acquiring an additional 52,872 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 459,348 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000,000 shares of company stock worth $1,267,750,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KKR traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $63.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.