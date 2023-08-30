Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 22,451 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,451 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.0% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 68,085 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,936,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,405,872. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $99.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.