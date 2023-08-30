Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 29,378 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,378 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,088. The company has a market cap of $350.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $447.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

