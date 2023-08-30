Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 7,158 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 80,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 63,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.89. 1,135,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,385. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.94. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $115.25.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

