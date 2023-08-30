Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes $167,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 19.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in BlackRock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 867.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $4.91 on Wednesday, reaching $695.94. The stock had a trading volume of 251,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,561. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $703.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

