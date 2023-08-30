Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,773. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

