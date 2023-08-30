Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Short Interest Up 29.0% in August

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the July 31st total of 293,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $535,767.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,847.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.1% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,417. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Stories

