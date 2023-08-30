Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.38 and a one year high of C$50.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a C$48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.94.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

