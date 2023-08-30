SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Short Interest Update

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,520,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 22,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 30.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. Susquehanna decreased their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SunPower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. SunPower has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.83.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.85 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. Analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

