Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Down 17.7% in August

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,300 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 310,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 716,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Synaptogenix Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SNPX stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Synaptogenix has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptogenix by 248.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 154,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

