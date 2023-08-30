Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,263,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,834,000 after buying an additional 196,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,137,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 354,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,397,000 after buying an additional 67,810 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.41. 276,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

