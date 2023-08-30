Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,963 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,263,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,834,000 after purchasing an additional 196,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,137,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its position in Sysco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sysco by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 354,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,397,000 after buying an additional 67,810 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sysco Price Performance
SYY traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $70.07. 824,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,794. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.
View Our Latest Report on Sysco
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sysco
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.