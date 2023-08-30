SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 4,874 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.18. 252,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,479. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.74 and its 200 day moving average is $146.19. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $163.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.37%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

