SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 49,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,006,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.49. 106,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.08.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

